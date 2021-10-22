ZELENSKY CONGRATULATES ECUMENICAL PATRIARCH ON 30th ANNIVERSARY OF ENTHRONEMENT

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the 30th anniversary of his enthronement and thanked him for supporting Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

That’s according to the text of the greeting, shared on Facebook by theEmbassy of Ukraine in Turkey, as seen by Ukrinform.

“On behalf of the Ukrainian people and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Holiness on the 30th anniversary of your election as Ecumenical Patriarch. Thirty years of ministry by Your Holiness have become an example of devotion to the ideals of love and justice, an expression of mercy and wisdom, fostering mutual respect and brotherhood between nations and representatives of different denominations and religions,” the president wrote in his greeting.

The text states that the 30 years of Ukraine’s Independence are inextricably marked by the constant care, guardianship, and prayers of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for Ukraine and its people.

“The invaluable support by the Mother Church of Ukraine during its formation and amid difficult times of trials has enabled the Ukrainian people to defend their civilized choice, restore justice to the Orthodox Church of Ukrainian, and embark on the path of its strengthening and further development,” the letter said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wished Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew good health, many years of service to humanity, inspiration in the important and honorable mission of the “Green Patriarch” to protect the environment and fight for social justice around the world.

“Wishing your Holiness and the Mother Church of Constantinople peace, new achievements and prosperity, I hope for further fruitful communication and cooperation,” the greeting letter reads.

The president thanked the Ecumenical Patriarch for his visit to Ukraine on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the country’s Independence.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Sybyha, arrived in Istanbul to convey the greeting from the head of state and to take part in the solemn events, also attended by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, the Consul General of Ukraine in Istanbul, Oleksandr Haman, members of the Ukrainian community in Istanbul, OCU clergy, and the leadership of the Ternopil Regional Council.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a festive service was held in Istanbul today on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the enthronement of Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

https://panorthodoxsynod.blogspot.com/2021/10/zelensky-congratulates-ecumenical.html?fbclid=IwAR3CRJfdhqBdC8G9BtLfShNvdsqQZYtkHO9YJOi8GRi62Qo6vL-cGM2V1bw