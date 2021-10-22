System of a Down postpone LA shows as Serj Tankian tests positive for Covid-19

Siranush Ghazanchyan

System of a Down were forced to postpone two planned shows this weekend at Banc of California Stadium after singer Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID-19.

“It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances to February 4th and 5th, 2022,” the band wrote in a statement.

“Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID. We’re sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news. The health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority.” All tickets purchased for the show slated For Friday (Oct. 22) and Saturday (Oct. 23) night – featuring Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles – will be honored for the new 2022 dates,” the bank noted.

“After having 3 really fun shows, I got back to LA with flu-like symptoms. I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful. I am so sorry to have to push these dates yet again especially to those who made sacrifices to be here from out of town. Touring is not something I intend to continue doing down the line so these handful of shows have meant the world to me. Thank you for your love and understanding,” Tankian said in an Instagram post.

