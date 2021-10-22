 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian President congratulates Kim Kardashian on birthday

2021-10-22

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated reality start and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian on birthday.

“So glad that even from so far away you feel and understand so well that Armenia is our Homeland: yours, mine…, Homeland all of us. Wishing you good health, happiness and all the best to you!” President Sarkissian said in a Twitter post.

