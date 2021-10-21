The working sessions of the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate were completed

The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, chaired by the Ecumenical Patriarch, met in the Phanar from Tuesday, October 19, until Thursday, October 21.

In the first session, the usual addresses were exchanged between the Patriarch and Elder Metropolitan Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands on behalf of the new members of the Holy Synod, for the beginning of the new synodal period.

At the meetings of the Ecumenical Synod, all the issues on the agenda were considered, for which the appropriate decisions were taken.

