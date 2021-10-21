The Embassy of Azerbaijan tried to disrupt the screening of a documentary about the Artsakh war

The Embassy of Azerbaijan has tried to disrupt the screening of a documentary about the 44-day war in Artsakh in the US. The documentary titled “45 days: The fight for a Nation” is filmed by former British Royal Marines Commando Emile Ghessen, who visited Artsakh during the war in October 2020.

According to reports, the Embassy has reached the cinema theatre, demanding to cancel the screening, suggesting their reputation would suffer otherwise. The theatre has refused the demands, after which the Embassy sent a truck with a screen on it displaying an anti-Armenian poster and bought a parking space outside the theatre for it trying to discredit the event.

Emile Ghessen has reacted to the Azerbaijani provocation on Twitter. “Thank you Azerbaijani Embassy for sending your truck down to our screening this evening as well as trying to bully the theatre to stop the screening. Next time, don’t waste your money, I have free tickets for you and it’s much warmer inside,” Ghessen tweeted.

Panorama.AM