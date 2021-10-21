Opening of new Russian schools in Armenia not being discussed, minister says

The Armenian government is not discussing the opening of Russian schools at this point, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports Vahram Dumanyan told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Thursday, responding to a question whether new Russian schools will open in the country as announced by Armenian and Russian foreign ministers.

“Currently there is no such issue on the agenda, but we are interested in the popularization of foreign languages. I believe the more we popularize foreign languages, including the language of our strategic partner, the Russian language, the better,” he said.

The minister assured that he was not familiar with such statements, suggesting that it was about the development of programs.

“To be honest, I have not come across such wording. If there is a relevant link, please send it to me. The wording was a little different, it was about showing interest in some programs. Our ministry has had no contact with Lavrov,” Dumanian said, adding any program deserves attention.

In response, journalists quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying at the 7th World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad that, “Five Russian schools are opening in Tajikistan with a complete curriculum according to our methodology. Now a similar program is in the pipeline for Uzbekistan. Recently, the new Armenian leadership has demonstrated interest in having a similar program designed for Armenia.”

Vahram Dumanyan reiterated that he was not familiar with such statements, but highlighted the issue of the Russian language popularization especially in the modern world, when it is an important communication tool.

