Lavrov to negotiate with UN Under-Secretary-General on October 22 — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths on October 22, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reported on Thursday.

“On October 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths,” she said.

“Plans are in store to discuss questions to provide humanitarian assistance via the UN to Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Ukraine, as well as Nagorno-Karabakh,” she added.

On September 24, on the margins of the high-level week of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Griffiths and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria.

