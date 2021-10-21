High-tech minister: Authorities plan to have more than 5 companies worth at least $10 billion in Armenia

The authorities intend to achieve the emergence of more than five companies worth at least $10 billion, as well as 10,000 working startups in Armenia. The Minister of High-Tech Industry, Vahagn Khachaturyan, said this Thursday at the opening of Armenia Engineering Week 2021, the country’s main annual event in the field of engineering.

He added that the aforesaid are impressive numbers, and a responsible approach is required to achieve this task.

According to him, the respective policy of the Armenian state should be changed and be aimed at the creation of an environment in which the implementation of programs leads to development.

“The role of the state in that task is special. The economy must also produce products, not just import finished products. This refers also to the high-tech sector,” Khachaturyan added.

Also, the minister called to consider creating an industrial city in Armenia.

