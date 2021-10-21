Arrested Iranian drivers in Azerbaijan Republic released

Shahroud Norouzi and Ja’far Barzegar, the two Iranian drivers arrested in Nagorno-Karabakh region, have been released relying on good will, good neighborliness, mutual respect, and human principles, the state committee announced.

It also added the two were freed based on agreement.

The drivers will return home after going though the legal formalities.

In a related development, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh had said in his weekly press conference on October 4 that Iran did not see the behavior towards its drivers within the framework of good neighborliness.

