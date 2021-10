Armenia retains 89th place in FIFA World Ranking

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia has retained the 89th position in FIFA World Ranking released today.

Belgium remain top despite UEFA Nations League defeats to France (3rd, +1) and Italy (4th, +1).

Among the top five, only France and Italy have improved their positions.

remain second but are breathing down the neck of Belgium, just 12 points behind. England, meanwhile, drop two places to fifth.

