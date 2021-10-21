Armenia issues stamp on 100th anniversary of Yerevan State Conservatory

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas has been put into circulation.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Robert Khachatryan, the Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Karen Trchunyan, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Hayk Karapetyan, the Rector of Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas Sara Hovhannisyan, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan.

The postage stamp with the nominal value of 290 AMD depicts the facade of the building of the Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas and the monument to Komitas located in the park in front of the Conservatory. The postage stamp also depicts the inscription “100th Anniversary of the Yerevan State Conservatory after Komitas” in Armenian and English.

Date of issue: October 20, 2021

Designer: Rem Saakyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 20 000 pcs

