Ukraine ombudswoman: Armenian people, going through terrible pages of history, have not lost will to be reborn

Together with Republic of Armenia ombudsman Arman Tatoyan and colleagues, we laid flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan, which is dedicated to the memory of the victims of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. Lyudmyla Denisova, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine, wrote this on the social media.

“The Armenian people, going through the terrible pages of history, have not lost the will to be reborn. Hundreds of thousands of them were forced to abandon their homeland and seek refuge around the world. The Armenian Genocide is a pain that is still remembered with pain in the hearts of our Armenian brothers and sisters. This is not a tragedy of one nation, but a lesson for all mankind. Let me take your pain away. I take on the pain of the Armenian people so that the tragedy will never be repeated,” she added.

https://news.am/eng/news/668428.html