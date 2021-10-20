Rosatom Director General to visit Armenia to discuss construction of new nuclear power plant

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Director General of the Russian the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev will visit Armenia in early November to discuss issues related to the construction of a new nuclear power plant, TASS reports.

Issues related to the extension of the lifecycle of the existing nuclear power plant and the construction of a new plant are expected to be discussed during the visit.

In January, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia Suren Papikyan announced that the government of the republic intends to extend the lifecycle of the second power unit of the Armenian nuclear power plant until 2036.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu