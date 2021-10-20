Pianist Hayk Melikyan to hold concert in Beirut

Pianist and Honored Artist of Armenia Hayk Melikyan will hold a concert in Beirut, Lebanon on November 4, he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

“In response to the recent crises in Lebanon, I very much wanted to convey love and hope to the hospitable people of Lebanon who are so dear to Armenians. I admire their will to live (Sleiman Corbani) and I eagerly wish to have my contribution in the beautiful city of Beirut,” the pianist wrote.

“I kindly invite Beirut music lovers to my November 4 concert with the Lebanese Philharmonic Orchestra, during which I will perform Tigran Mansurian’s No. 2 Fantasy and several solo compositions,” he noted.

Panorama.AM