Greater Washington Armenian Youth Center’s 4th annual golf outing a success

ROCKVILLE, MD—The Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington (AYC) hosted their fourth annual golf outing in support of local American-Armenian Youth charities on Monday, October 4th, 2021, at the beautiful Norbeck Country Club in the rebranded Armenian Youth Center Golf Fore Kids Charity Golf Outing.

The AYC Golf Committee reports it had a very successful event, selling out the golf outing with 167 golf slots purchased and hosting 136 golfers. There was also a significant showing of volunteers and community members attending the dinner. The AYC Golf Committee put on a coronavirus-conscious event that was enjoyed by all and raised over $30,000.

As part of the awards ceremony, the AYC Golf Outing Host Committee presented checks in the amount of $2,000 to the Shnorhali Sunday School of St. Mary’s Armenian Church as well $2,000 the Washington, DC Chapter of Homenetmen following their submission of a grant request in support of their missions on behalf of the local DC American-Armenian youth, regardless of church or political party affiliation.

Local Washington, DC American-Armenian Youth Organizations are encouraged to apply online for future grants through a competitive process.

This event is now a staple in the Washington, DC Community. The committee will be planning its fifth annual outing to take place in the autumn of 2022.

About AYC Golf Committee:

Our primary mission is focused on immediately giving back to the various American-Armenian youth organizations of the DC area whose missions serve to inspire and develop camaraderie through cultural, social, educational, and athletic endeavors.

Guest Contributor

Armenian Weekly