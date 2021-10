Armenia return to Eurovision after two-year break

After two-year break Armenia will return to Eurovision song contest, ‘Armenia in Eurovision’ Instagram account reported. Armenia participated in the song contest last time in 2019.

To remind, the Italian city of Turin has won the race to host the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in 2022. The Grand Final will be held in PalaOlimpico on Saturday 14 May with Semi-Finals on 10 and 12 May.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/20/Armenia-Eurovision/2584751