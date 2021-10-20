Armenia, a global player in microelectronics education

436 participants from 13 countries competed in the 16th Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad: Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Egypt, Peru, Russia, Serbia, Vietnam, UAE, Ukraine and USA, VivaCell MTS reported.

The Organizing Committee of the Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad today announced the winners of the 16th Annual International Microelectronics Olympiad during an online awarding ceremony:

Zhanna Khajoyan from Armenia became the first prize winner.

Hassan Mostafa Imam Ali from Egypt got the second place.

Three third prizes were awarded to –

Khaled Hammuda Mohamed Abdelrazek from Egypt

Angela Kostik from Serbia

Dejan Gutik from Bosnia-Herzegovina

The Awarding ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of the High-Tech Industry of RA Robert Khachatryan.

This year’s Olympiad featured the diversity of the geography of the participating countries, including representatives from the Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Egypt, Peru, Russia, Serbia, Vietnam, UAE, Ukraine and the United States. “It is very important that even in the conditions of this pandemic, the interest towards the Olympiad does not decrease. Moreover, the Olympiad continues to serve its mission successfully,” said the President of Olympiad Program Committee, Director of Synopsys Armenia Educational Department, Chairman of the “Microelectronic Schemes and Systems” at the Armenian National Polytechnic University, prof. Vazgen Melikyan.

The Olympiad was conducted in two stages. The first stage, held simultaneously in the participants’ countries, involved a test to establish a baseline. The second, the final stage involved a challenging contest consisting of advanced engineering tasks requiring complex solutions. Of 436 participants in the first stage, 21 were qualified to progress to the second stage, which was held on October 8. Of these 21 contestants, 6 were from Yerevan, and 15 were from a variety of other countries.

“One of the goals of the Olympiad is to raise the visibility of Armenia as a leading country in the field of microelectronics,” said Armen Baldryan, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Olympiad and Director of “Unicomp”. “It is gratifying to see that Armenia continues preserving and developing the traditions of leadership and excellence in the field of microelectronics coming from the 50s of the last century.”

It is noteworthy that this year the first prize was awarded to 23-year-old Zhanna Khojayan, representing Armenia, who is a second-year Master student enrolled in the joint program of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia and Synopsys Armenia Educational Department. She is already employed at Synopsys Armenia as an R&D Engineer.

“The main goal of this Olympiad, founded by Synopsys Armenia, is to identify the brightest, most talented engineers under the age of 30 and to increase interest in microelectronics among young specialists both in Armenia and in participating countries. The Olympiad also plays an important role in discerning the level of knowledge of participants in the field of microelectronics in order to make necessary adjustments to regional educational programs and curricula,” said Dr. Yervand Zoryan, Synopsys Fellow and the President of Synopsys Armenia. “The fact that the student of the Synopsys educational program implemented jointly with the Polytechnic was recognized as the best among 436 participants from 13 countries of the world, testifies to the international quality of our educational programs in the field of microelectronics.”

The annual International Microelectronics Olympiad was founded in 2006 under the auspices of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. It is held in cooperation with the Technical Council for Test Technologies (IEEE TTTC) of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest technical professional organization.

The initiator and general organizer of the Olympiad is Synopsys Armenia, and the general partner is Viva-MTS. The main supporter is “Unicomp” company. Among the sponsors of the Olympiad are the Union of ICT Employers, “Viasphere” Technopark, “INGO ARMENIA” Insurance CJSC.

“For 16 years in a row Viva-MTS supports this initiative. Why? Obviously, because, in IT, in fulfillment of the global agenda of digitalization Armenia possesses immense potential, which is still very far from being fully used. I am happy our compatriots participate and what is more win in international Olympiad. The competition is now a reality and initiative like this one are extremely important for the development of competitive advantages of the country, increasing the ranking of the country, ensuring its economic growth, as well as for prevention of the brain drain,” Ralph Yirikian, the General Manager of the Olympiad’s General Partner, Viva-MTS, said.

“When we launched this important competition in 2006, we had no idea that in coming years it would become an international Olympiad in the field of microelectronics with a very high international standard and help in creating of the community of young specialists involved in microelectronics”, said the Vice President of Olympiad Org Committee, Synopsys Armenia Director Hovik Musayelyan.

“I believe the Microelectronics Olympiad is a very good opportunity for everyone in the Microelectronics Design Field to test his knowledge and skills and compete against colleagues from all over the world, in order to identify the weaknesses for further improvement. Such a competition has a high reputation and it will give you and your institution a credit internationally. This is my first international competition and I am honored to be a finalist in the 16th Microelectronics Olympiad. Thanks for the organizing and programming committee for making this opportunity available,” said Khaled Hammuda Mohamed Abdelrazek, an Egyptian participant who won the third prize at the 16th Olympiad.

The Olympiad covers the following topics: Olympiad topics for 2011 included Digital IC Design and Test, Analog and Mixed Signal IC Design and Test, Semiconductor Devices and Technology, and Mathematic and Algorithmic Issues of Electronic Design Automation (EDA).

For more information, visit the annual International Microelectronics Olympiad website at www.microelectronicsolympiad.org.

Panorama.AM