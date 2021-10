A body of another killed in Artsakh war handed over to the Armenian side on October 20

The Azerbaijani forces handed over on Wednesday a body of one killed servicemen in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war to the Armenian side as a result of negotiations held in Shushi. As Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported, a forensic examination is planned to establish the identity of the killed.

To note, since the ceasefire from November 9 last year, 1,686 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the battle zones.

