167 precious metal deposits located in Armenian territories are occupied by Azerbaijan

As a result of the third Karabakh war Azerbaijan got control of 167 precious metal deposits located on Armenian territories, The number has been announced by Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Vugar Kerimov at a meeting with construction companies.

As the local sources reported, Kerimov has accused Armenians for exploitation of those mines and for the damage amounting to billions of dollars. The Azerbaijani official has also informed about plans to build water reservoirs in the occupied areas to solve the issue of drinking and irrigation water for the population.

Panorama.AM