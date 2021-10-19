US Chess Champion Will Be Decided Today: An Armenian-American GM Is among the Final Candidates

Haykaram Nahapetyan

SAINT LOUIS, MO. – Saint Louis is hosting an annual US Chess Tournament at present. Among the 12 candidates, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, and Armenian-American Grandmaster (GM) Sam Sevian have collected each the same 6.5 points in the previous matches. The tie-breaker games are being played at Saint Louis Chess Club now and are available online.

Between October 6 and today, each candidate played 11 matches. Sevian scored three victories, one defeat, and seven draws. As Wesley So and Fabiano Caruana collected equal points, rapid tie-break games were set up among them to decide the champion.

Samuel (Samvel) Sevian was born in Corning, NY, to Armen and Armine Sevian. His father, a candidate master in chess Soviet Armenia, noticed his son’s chess talent when Sam was five years old and supported his interest in chess.

The Armenian-American prodigy became a national master when he was nine years old. By late 2014 he became the youngest GM in the history of the United States. Sam Sevian fulfilled the grandmaster requirements at 13 years, ten months age. Bobby Fischer became a GM when he was 15.

Sevian lost his first blitz game to Caruana and a difficult game against Wesley So, who had defeated Caruana. Both Caruana and So scored a point. As So remains undefeated in the tie-breaker games, he has become the winner of the 2021 US championship. Caruna and Sevian share second place, according to the St. Louis Chess Club.

“I cannot be more proud of Sam than I am today,” Armen Sevian, Sam’s father, wrote on his Facebook page after the tournament was over. He also noted that Samvel technically is one of the co-champions of the US Championship in Classical Chess, if not the tie-breaker games. Among various systems of the tie-breakers, there is one called the Sonneborn Berger tiebreaker, which calculates Sam as the winner based on additional data that the system takes into account.

Meanwhile, the US Women’s Chess Tournament finished October 18. Tatev Abrahamian ended up fourth with six points in total.

