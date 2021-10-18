St. Nersess to Honor First 12 Graduates

ARMONK, N.Y. – St. Nersess Armenian Seminary will be celebrating its 60th Anniversary on November 13 at a special banquet which will honor the vocations of the first 12 students who graduated from St. Nersess and St. Vladimir’s Seminaries and were ordained into the priesthood.

The celebratory dinner will take place at the Old Tappan Manor in Old Tappan, NJ, starting with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. In accordance with local regulations, all guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Attendees can upload their information online by Clicking Here.

This event is the first in a series to recognize the alumni of St. Nersess, both ordained and lay, who are in service to the Armenian Church, in any capacity.

This year’s honorees, listed by ordination dates, are Rev. Fr. Kevork Arakelian (1973); Rev. Fr. Garabed Kochakian (1976); Rev. Fr. Yeprem Kelegian (1977); Rev. Fr. Mardiros Chevian (1985); Rev. Fr. Shnork Demirjian (1991); Rev. Fr. Diran Bohajian (1993); Rev. Fr. Sahak Kaishian (1993); Rev. Fr. Tavit Boyajian (1993); Rev. Fr. Arakel Aljalian (1993); Rev. Fr. Vasken Kouzouian (1994); Rev. Fr. Stepanos Doudoukjian (1996); Very Rev. Fr. Simeon Odabashian (1996). Two honorees are from the Western Diocese.

The evening will be filled with nostalgic and celebratory reflections, as well as a special award. Donations to the Commemorative Booklet are encouraged to include your best wishes to the honorees. All donations will benefit the seminary and its ongoing mission. The deadline to RSVP or make a donation is October 23.

For more information, contact event co-chair Lynn Beylerian at lynnbeylerian@gmail.com or go to www.stnersess.edu.

