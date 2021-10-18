Spain planning to open diplomatic mission in Armenia in 2022

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The government’s plans to open diplomatic missions in Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan are outlined in the draft state budget for FY 2022.

The policy is in line with the country’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the countries of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

The government anticipates that “structured dialogue will be promoted with the countries of the Eastern Neighborhood of the EU, and with the Central Asian Republics within the framework of the new EU-Central Asia Strategy.”

The budget of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation provides for the opening of diplomatic representations in Armenia, Belarus and Uzbekistan.

The Ministry also plan to carry out 28 trips and visits by delegations to these countries over the next year.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu