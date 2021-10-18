Quake hits Azerbaijan, also felt in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The seismological network of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia on Monday recorded a magnitude-3.2 earthquake at the Azerbaijan-Georgia border zone, at 2:49pm local time, 30 km northeast of Qazakh, Azerbaijan, and 10 km beneath the surface.

It measured magnitude 4 at the epicenter, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from MES.

The seismic activity was felt also in Ijevan, Berd, and Noyemberyan towns of Armenia’s Tavush Province, and in Shnogh village of Armenia’s Lori Province.

https://news.am/eng/news/668068.html