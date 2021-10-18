Putin says relations between Armenia and Russia ‘truly allied’

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Relations between Russia and Armenia, based on centuries-old traditions of friendship and mutual respect, are ‘truly allied’, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to the participants of the Eighth Russian-Armenian Interregional Forum, Kremlin said.

“A meaningful political dialogue and productive cooperation in various areas have been established between our states. Interregional cooperation plays a very significant role in the development of Russian-Armenian ties, which makes it possible to implement mutually beneficial projects in the economic, social, infrastructural, humanitarian and many other spheres,” Putin said.

He said “it is important that within the framework of the forum, representatives of central and local authorities, public organizations, academic, expert and business circles of the two countries will be able to exchange experience, discuss a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda and outline ways for further joint work.”

The Russian President voiced hope that the forum would give a start to new initiatives that would, in turn, help strengthen the fruitful Russian-Armenian partnership, as well as promote integration processes in the Eurasian space.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu