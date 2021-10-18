Norway to provide a significant amount of “Moderna” vaccine to Armenia

Norway will provide a significant amount “Moderna” vaccine to Armenia via the “Team Europe” initiative, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway Helene Sand Andresen (residence in Tbilisi) stated in Yerevan on the occasion of presenting the copies of her credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Vahe Gevorgyan.

As the press department at the foreign ministry reported, the deputy minister congratulated Helene Sand Andresen upon assuming the responsible mission and expressed hope that the newly appointed Ambassador will contribute to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Norwegian friendly relations and the enhancement of the ongoing dialogue at different levels.

The interlocutors reiterated their mutual willingness to undertake steps towards activating political dialogue, developing mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, and fully realizing the existing potential․

During the conversation, Deputy Minister Vahe Gevorgyan presented the current situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the importance of a full resumption of the NK peace process under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was highlighted.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/18/Norway-Moderna-Armenia/2583540