London hosts concert dedicated to the anniversaries of Alexander Spendiaryan and Arno Babajanyan

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On 16 October a concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of Alexander Spendiaryan and the 100th anniversary of Arno Babajanyan took place in Cuthbert Church in London under the auspices of the Embassy of Armenia to the UK.

The composers’ works were performed by Klingen Choir and the Klingen Chamber Orchestra under the baton of artistic director and conductor Sipan Olah, as well as by a number of internationally renowned Armenian and foreign musicians.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan addressed the audience with a welcoming speech, emphasizing the importance of holding such an event and the key role of culture in the development of relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom.

Highlighting the fact that the works of prominent Armenian composers were performed in the United Kingdom for the first time, he noted that the event is also important from the point of view of presenting the rich Armenian musical culture and traditions to the people of the United Kingdom.

The concert was attended by members of the diplomatic corps and the UK Parliament, as well as numerous representatives of the Armenian and British communities.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu