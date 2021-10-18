Azerbaijan transfers remains of another serviceman to Armenian side after negotiations in Shushi

Azerbaijan transferred the remains of another serviceman to the Armenian side after negotiations in Shushi today, the press release of the National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reads.

The press release also states the following: “The identity of the serviceman will be confirmed after a forensic medicine expert examination. Since November 13, 2020, a total of 1,686 remains, including the remains of civilians have been confirmed as a result of search operations and the exchange of bodies.”

