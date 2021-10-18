Armenian bookstore page targeted on Facebook by Azeri and Turkish users

Turkish-Azerbaijani propaganda spares no effort to pressure on Armenian companies. This time, the Facebook account of Armenian bookstore chain “Bookinist” has been targeted after posting releases about patriotic books on its account. As Newmag publishing house reported, Facebook has banned the account by demands of Azeri and Turkish users, claiming “Bookinist” is engaged in propaganda of patriotic literature.

The publishing house reminds all book-lovers that November 4 will be celebrated as a Book Day, and “Bookinist” bookshops will offer 30% discount for all books.

Panorama.AM