Armenia issues stamp dedicated to inventor Alexander Kemurdzhian’s 100th birth anniversary

Siranush Ghazanchyan

A postage stamp dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Alexander Kemurdzhiana has been put into circulation.

The right part of the postage stamp with the nominal value of 230 AMD depicts a prominent Armenian scientist, engineer-constructor and inventor Alexander Kemurdzhian (1921-2003). He created the world’s first lunar and interplanetary rovers, which traveled hundreds of kilometers on the surface of the Earth satellite and the neighboring planets, transmitting the first invaluable information about the unknown universe to the humanity.

The left part of the postage stamp depicts the first lunar rover “Lunokhod 1” designed by A. Kemurdzhian.

Date of issue: October 17, 2021

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 20 000 pcs

