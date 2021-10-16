Yerevan demands from UN International Court of Justice to close the trophy park in Baku

At the session of the International Court of Justice of the United Nations, where the claim against Azerbaijan on racial discrimination was considered, an official representative of the Armenian government asked the Court to take measures to close the trophy park in Baku and drew attention to the exposition of helmets and dummies of Armenian soldiers therein.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that on April 12, 2021, a war trophy park was opened in the Khatai District of Baku, which contains 300 exhibits; the park’s exposition sparked indignation in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

On October 14, the UN International Court of Justice began hearings on the claim of violations by Azerbaijan of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. During his speech in court, which was broadcast on the Court’s website, Egishe Kirakosyan, the Armenian government’s representative at the Hague Court, asked, on behalf of Armenia, to take a number of urgent measures, including the closure of the “trophy park” and the return of Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and other persons held by the Azerbaijani party, “Caucasian Knot” correspondent who watched the live broadcast has reported.

“We are trying to prevent and correct the cycle of cruelty and hatred against ethnic Armenians; Armenia is trying to protect the rights of ethnic Armenians,” Mr Kirakosyan has stated.

This article was originally published on the Russian page of 24/7 Internet agency ‘Caucasian Knot’ on October 16, 2021 at 11:28 am MSK. To access the full text of the article, click here.

