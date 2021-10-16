Armenian ice dancers win Budapest Trophy 2021

Armenian ice dancing pair Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx Senecal have won gold at the Budapest Trophy 2021 international competition being held in the Hungarian capital on October 14-17, the Figure Skating Federation of Armenia reports.

The Armenian ice dancers scored 181.05 points according to the results of two stages.

Lithuanian pair Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius (181.01) came second.

Elizaveta Shanaeva and Devid Naryzhnyy of Russia (174.90) took the bronze medal in the international tournament.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/16/Armenian-ice-dancer/2582491