The moral-psychological condition of the wounded soldiers is high – Artak Beglaryan

Artsakh Republic State Minister Artak Beglaryan along with the country’s Health minister and Ombudsman visited the soldiers who had been injured as a result of the Thursday Azerbaijani provocation in Artsakh. Beglaryan shared photos from the hospital on his Facebook page.

In the words of the minister, he got familiarized with the health condition of the soldiers, their needs and mood. The medical staff briefed the officials on the health condition of the wounded, informing that after successful operations only one of the injured soldiers remains in serious condition with no threat to life.

“The moral-psychological condition of the boys is high and i believe they will overcome these difficulties soon,” wrote Beglaryan.

Panorama.AM