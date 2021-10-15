Paris to Designate Armenian Quarter in City’s Center

The Paris City Council unanimously approved a measure on Thursday to create an Armenian quarter in the center of the city in the 8th arrondissement area of the French capital.

This area, which will be called “Esplanade d’Arménie” will encompass the part of Court Albert I where the statue of Komitas is located, the Garden of Armenia, and will extend as far as the Pont de l’Alma–-a location in the heart of the prestigious 8th arrondissement of Paris, right in the center of the capital.

Immense joie pour le vote unanime de @Paris sur la dénomination de l’Esplanade de l’Arménie dans #Paris8.

Un grand MERCI à la Maire de Paris @Anne_Hidalgo, à son adjoint @ANgatcha9 et au Conseil de Paris, pour ce grand témoignage d’amitié et de solidarité avec l’Arménie! 🇫🇷🇦🇲 pic.twitter.com/F6Fhbpb5GM — Hasmik Tolmajian (@tolmajian) October 14, 2021

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmadjian, who was present in the stands of the City Council at the event, immediately posted on Facebook, thanking Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, his deputy Arnaud Ngatcha, for this gesture of friendship and solidarity with Armenia.

