Armenian-Chinese cooperation in the defense sector discussed in Yerevan

Defense Minister of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan received on Monday Military Attaché of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Armenia Senior Colonel Sun Tszilun.

As the press department at the ministry reported, the parties discussed the course and perspective of bilateral cooperation in the defense sector.

Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan praised the level of cooperation between the ministries of defense of the two countries, the source said.

Panorama.AM