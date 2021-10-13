Virtual Event: The Resistance Network

MAHWAH, N.J. – On October 27 at 7 p.m., noted scholar Khatchig Mouradian will discuss his new book, The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918, that challenges depictions of Armenians as passive victims of violence and subjects of humanitarianism, demonstrating the key role they played in organizing a humanitarian resistance against the destruction of their people. Piecing together hundreds of accounts, official documents and missionary records, Mouradian presents a social history of genocide and resistance in wartime Aleppo and of a network of transit and concentration camps stretching from Bab to Ras ul-Ain and Der Zor. He ultimately argues that, despite the violent and systematic mechanisms of control and destruction in the cities, concentration camps and massacre sites in this region, the genocide of the Armenians did not progress unhindered—unarmed resistance proved an important factor in saving countless lives.

The Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies is sponsoring the program.

Registration to attend via Zoom is available online.

Khatchig Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies (MESAAS) at Columbia University. In 2021, he was appointed the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist in the African and Middle Eastern Division (Near East Section) at the Library of Congress. Dr. Mouradian has published articles on concentration camps, unarmed resistance, the aftermath of mass violence, midwifery in the Middle East, and approaches to teaching history. He is the co-editor of a forthcoming book on late-Ottoman history, and the editor of the peer-reviewed journal The Armenian Review. He holds a Ph.D. in history from the Strassler Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Clark University.

