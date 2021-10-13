Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan qualified for third stage of 18th Chopin Competition

Young Russian-Armenian pianist Eva Gevorgyan has qualified for the penultimate Stage 3 of the 18th Chopin Competition.

She is among the 23 participants from 11 countries to advance to the third stage, the official website of the competition revealed.

Incidentally, 87 pianists from all over the world competed during the first stage. 45 participants representing 14 countries qualified for the second stage.

The third stage will last from 14 to 16 October.

Eva Gevorgyan has received prizes in more than 40 international competitions for piano and composition – in the United States, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Estonia, Malta, Kazakhstan, Poland, Czech Republic, Georgia, Russia, and Serbia.

Born and raised in Moscow, she has studied with Natalia Trull at the Central Music School of the Moscow P.I. Tchaikovsky State Conservatory, and has performed across Russia, Europe (including a Royal Albert Hall debut in April), Armenia, and in the United States. She also receives a scholarship from the International Academy of Music in Liechtenstein and participates regularly in its intensive music weeks and activities.

Panorama.AM