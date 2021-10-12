Pashinyan, Putin discuss ways to stabilize situation in the region

Siranush Ghazanchyan

In the sidelines of his working visit to the Russian Federation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Greeting the Armenian PM, the Russian President said, “Dear Nikol Vovaevich, I am very glad to see you. Thank you for accepting my invitation. We are in constant contact with you by phone, but of course, the meetings are always effective to achieve the necessary result. I hope it will be the case this time, we will talk in a formal and informal atmosphere. We will have dinner together, discuss current affairs, talk about prospects.

The CIS summit is coming soon. I would like to achieve a consent with you over positions in this direction, and naturally, over the main directions of our cooperation, including over the issue of the short and long-term normalization of the situation in the region. I am very glad to see you, you are welcome”, Putin said.

In his turn, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I am very glad to see you. This is our 4th meeting this year. First, I would like to thank you for the invitation to visit Moscow. I think such frequent meetings testify to the high dynamics of our relations, the mutual understanding, the importance of our strategic allied relations. Of course, dynamic processes are taking place in our region and all over the world, and it is very important that the allies meet often, talk, as you said, achieve a consent over positions. Of course, unfortunately, we can not talk about the full stabilization of the situation in our region. As you noticed, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unresolved, and it is clear that Russia, which is also an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, plays a key role in resolving the conflict and ensuring security in our region. All these issues are very important, they are key issues. I am very happy to discuss this whole agenda with you”.

The parties discussed issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020 and trilateral statement of January 11, 2021, further steps to strengthen stability in the region, restore economic ties and the current developments.

Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin also touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as issues related to further cooperation in integration unions.

