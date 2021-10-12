One year without legendary commander Vahagn Asatryan

Tributes were paid to legendary commander, National Hero of Armenia Vahagn Asatryan at the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan on the first anniversary of his death on Tuesday, 12 October. The hero commander was killed in the 44-day war in Artsakh.

The commemoration event was attended by high-ranking officers, his fellow soldiers and relatives. They observed a minute’s silence in memory of Colonel Vahagn Asatryan and laid flowers at his grave. The army’s spiritual leader Fr. Movses Sargsyan held a requiem service.

Speaking to reporters, Armenia’s former Defense Minister and opposition Armenia faction MP Seyran Ohanyan stated his memory will “live with us forever”.

“The Armenian army, first of all, lost a man who dedicated his entire life to military service, always standing with his soldiers. Vahagn was a man who would rush to save anyone’s life. Loyalty is also defined by the fact that one is ready to die for the homeland,” Ohanyan said.

The MP said due to his high level of professional skills, Vahagn Asatryan was appointed commander of the special forces.

“He filled the constellation of commanders, who saved the dignity of our country and defended our lands in Armenia and Artsakh,” Ohanyan noted.

According to Artak Davtyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, the National Hero title is not conferred upon anyone just like that.

“Vahagn Asatryan always held a number of command positions, demonstrating firm will and strong abilities everywhere, as a result of which the command of that military unit was entrusted to him,” Davtyan said.

He described Colonel Asatryan as a “wonderful friend, man and father”.

Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Aleksander Tsakanyan highlighted that Vahagn Asatryan and all other fallen heroes “sacrificed their lives to save ours”. “We must take this idea very seriously and feel responsible for the defense of our sacred land,” he added.

Vahagn Asatryan joined the Armenian military in 1997. The commander, who studied at five military universities, strongly believed that the only way to face altering challenges is the constant self-improvement.

“For a soldier to obey and respect a commander, the latter must be literate, an officer must be educated. With that you will become a leader, earn respect, create your environment and your team to defeat the adversary in the future,” he said.

During 23 years of impeccable service, the units led by Colonel Vahagn Asatryan have always been among the best.

Vahagn Asatryan was posthumously awarded the title of National Hero of Armenia for his exceptional contribution to the homeland’s defense and security.

Panorama.AM