Nadezhda Benklyan is the first woman captain of Georgia’s aviation

29-year-old Nadezhda Beklyan of Armenian origin is the first female pilot in the history of Georgian aviation.

“It is hard to describe the emotional part of the flight. The dominant feelings are the sense of responsibility, confidence, pride and happiness. Every new flight gives confidence and reinforce the feeling you have made the right choice in your career despite all difficulties,” Benklyan has told an interview with Nor.ge website.

At her time of working with Georgian Airways, she has broken existing stereotypes and proved that female captains can handle the job no worse than male pilots.

Panorama.AM