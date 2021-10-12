European court dismisses Azerbaijan’s complaint over the Lapshin case

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) dismissed a complaint by Azerbaijan against the Court’s earlier ruling concerning the Russian-Israeli blogger Alexandr Lapshin. With this decision, the ruling issued on May 20 comes into effect.

To remind, the European Court ruled in May that Lapshin’s right to life had been violated during his detention in Baku and obliged Azerbaijan to pay 30,000 euros in compensation.

The case related to Lashin’s imprisonment in Azerbaijan in 2017 over his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh. The extradition and persecution against Lapshin was widely slammed by international community as a gross violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms of speech and movement. After deportation to Israel Lapshin reported that he had been threatened and harassed by law enforcement and prison authorities in Baku. Moreover, he had been attacked with the aim of murder.

Independent experts in Russia and the Netherlands also confirmed the assassination version, which became the basis for filing a complaint against Azerbaijan to the ECHR in Strasbourg.

Panorama.AM