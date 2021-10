Armenian boxers to compete at EUBC Youth European Boxing Championships

The Armenian youth boxing team, led by honored coach Vazgen Badalyan, left for Budva, Montenegro on Tuesday to participate in the EUBC Youth European Boxing Championships scheduled to be held on October 14-24, the Armenian National Olympic Committee reported.

The team includes Tovmas Tovmasyan (48 kg), Henrik Sahakyan (51 kg), Suren Rubenyan (54 kg), Manvel Petrosyan (57 kg), Erik Israelyan (60 kg), Harutyun Hakobkokhyan (63.5 kg), Narek Zakharyan (67 kg), Karapet Balagozyan (71 kg), Suren Hambaryan (75 kg), Henrik Chkhrikyan (86 kg), Anushavan Mkhitaryan (92 kg), Hovhannes Papazyan, Arevik Dokholyan (52 kg), Elida Kocharyan (60 kg) and Sona Harutyunyan (64 kg).

The other coaches are Harutyun Nazaryan, Artur Melkumyan and Israel Hakobkokhyan.

Panorama.AM