Russian peacekeepers investigating the killing of Artsakh civilian in Azerbaijani shooting

Siranush Ghazanchyan

The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is investigating the killing of a civilian in Artsakh on October 9.

The Russian ministry of Defense said probe into the incident is under way with involvement of representatives of both sides.

On October 9, a 55-year-old resident of Artsakh was killed in Azerbaijani sniper fire. when doing agricultural work near the line of contact in Artsakh’s Mardakert region.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu