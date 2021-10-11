Pianist Jingge Yan to perform with National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia in Yerevan

Chinese pianist Jingge Yan will perform with National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia on October 12. The concert, which is part of the Armenian International Music Festival, will take place at the National Center of Chamber Music.

The concert program includes Ludwig van Beethoven – Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 19, Antonín Dvořák – Serenade for Strings in E major, Op.22. The conductor is Mikhail Kirchhoff

The Armenia International Music Festival was established in 2017 by the joint efforts of Sergey Smbatyan, the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and Konstantin Ishkhanov, the President of the European Foundation for Support of Culture (EUFSC). The event is held with the support of Armenia’s Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports.

