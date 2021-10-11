New Documentary on Artsakh War Focuses on Media Misinformation

NEW YORK — The Cultural Impact Foundation recently announced its partnership with the film “45 Days: The Fight For A Nation,” a new feature documentary directed by Emile Ghessen and produced by Asko Akopyan. The movie is about the unprovoked Azerbaijani and Turkish assault on the Autonomous Republic of Artsakh in September of 2020. The film shows how the news media used misinformation or avoided coverage of these events and thereby affected the public’s awareness and perception of this invasion and war.

Ghessen, a former Royal British commando, traveled to the region and told the story of the people who took up arms to fight, documenting the pain and suffering of those involved in the war. “45 Days: The Fight For A Nation” is Ghessen’s third feature war documentary. His other projects showcase volunteers who traveled to Iraq and Syria to fight against Islamic State and others who fought to defend Ukraine in their war with Russian. Akopyan is also the producer of “Songs of Solomon,” Armenia’s official selection for the 93rd Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film.

“45 Days: The Fight For A Nation” held its first US private screening and red-carpet reception at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on September 16, 2021, to a capacity audience and rave reviews. Following its Hollywood screening, the film has toured with private screenings across the US in Fresno, Glendale, Las Vegas, San Diego and San Francisco, and soon in Sacramento.

The US East Coast private screenings will take place on October 14 in New York City, October 19 in Washington, D.C. and October 21 in Boston.

For information and tickets, log onto 45daysfilm.net/tickets.

CIF would like to help ensure the success of this film as it continues its screening tour to Canada and Europe, and as it competes in upcoming film festivals. As customary in the industry, the greater the buzz and marketing of a film, the greater the reach for impactful distribution in the long run.

To donate toward the tour and to see clips of the film, visit https://emileghessen.com/documentaries/45-days-the-fight-for-a-nation-2021/

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator