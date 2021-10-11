Catholicos Karekin II to take part in trilateral meeting of region’s spiritual leaders in Moscow

His Holiness Karekin II, the Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on Monday will pay a two-day visit to Moscow, where he will participate in a trilateral meeting of the spiritual leaders of the region.

The Armenian religious leader will hold a separate meeting with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

According to a statement of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Catholicos Karekin II will be accompanied by a number of representatives of the Armenian clergy, including Director of the External Relations and Protocol Department of the Mother See, Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan.

Panorama.AM