Armenian athlete named winner of the Youth World Weightlifting Championships

The 2021 Youth World Weightlifting Championships concluded in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As the National Olympic Committee, Armenia’s representative Alexandr Lazaryan, competing in the 89kg weight class, became winner, defeating his main rival Mikhail Podkoritov of Russia.

The Armenian weightlifter lifted a total 323 kg, leaving behind the Russian athlete by one point. Another representative of Armenia Rafik Minasyan took the third place in the competition of 61kg weight class.

Panorama.AM