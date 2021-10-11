Armenia participates in Europe’s largest trade fair for food

Siranush Ghazanchyan

From 9 to 13 October Armenia is participating in the largest international trade fair for food and beverages in Europe – Anuga 2021. It is being staged on-site in Cologne, Germany. Eight Armenian companies in the production of herbs and herbal teas, dried fruits and canned food are displaying their goods at the trade show in a joint booth. Armenia’s participation has been made possible as part of the Eastern Partnership: Ready to Trade – an EU4Business initiative. The project is being implemented by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and supported by the European Union.

Anuga 2021 is the first and largest international platform for networking and sales to host Armenian companies since the pandemic hit the world. Participation in this trade fair promotes Armenian products on the international markets and contributes to their export.

Anuga 2021 enables Armenian food processing companies to explore the best international practice and trends – from production to packaging, as well as gain new partners to promote the export.

“With no chance for real-life networking with partners and buyers for 1,5 years due to the pandemic, establishing presence at leading expos becomes increasingly important to local companies,” says Karen Gevorgyan, National Project Manager for the Eastern Partnership: Ready to Trade – an EU4Business initiative. “Participation in Anuga 2021 makes Armenian products more competitive for international markets and unveils new opportunities for export.”

Anuga 2021 is the largest trade fair in Europe regarding the number of exhibitors and exhibition space after the re-start of the trade fair industry. This year it boasts a strong participation of more than 4000 exhibitors from 94 countries.

