A success story – intensive apple orchard

“The idea of establishing intensive orchards emerged about 4 years ago. Since the culture of intensive orchards was new in our country, and we had no experience in that field, we started by setting up one hectare of apple orchards and a year later we decided to expand. Today, with the support of Converse Bank, we enlarged the area from 1 to 4 hectares. The garden is already yielding,” says the owner, Nona Hovsepyan.

According to her, initially a hail protection net and a drip irrigation system were installed in the orchard, due to which they were able to significantly reduce the cost of irrigation water and crop loss due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Today 5 types of apples are grown in the orchard. Although apples are in demand in Armenia, significant part of the yield is exported.

