2022 World Cup qualification: Romania 1-0 Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia lost to Romania 1-0 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Alexandru Mitrita scored the only goal in the 26th minute.

Armenia slip to fourth place in Group J with 12 points. Germany are group leaders with 24 points after beating North Macedonia 4-0.

Romania are second with 13 points, North Macedonia are placed 3rd.

