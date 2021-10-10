Cross-stone commemorating 14 martyrs of 44-day war unveiled at school in Armenia’s Abovyan

At Victor Hambardzumyan School #10 in the city of Abovyan, which I also graduated from, I attended a ceremony during which a cross-stone dedicated to the memory of our 14 martyred brothers who fell in the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) was unveiled, after which the martyrs were blessed and commemorated. This is what Minister of Environment of Armenia Romanos Petrosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Petrosyan also expressed his respect to the heroes and their families, adding that they are the ones who gave the people of Armenia the honor to live and create.

